HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

6 lakh farmers will get crop insurance claims in their bank accounts, announces Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

This will be in addition to the input subsidy relief assistance extended to about 1.87 lakh farmers in six drought-hit districts from the State Disaster Relief Fund

September 21, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An estimated six lakh eligible farmers, who suffered crop losses due to various natural disasters in Tamil Nadu during 2022-23, are set to get insurance claims in their respective bank accounts.

A total sum of ₹560 crore is to be paid to these farmers in line with the guidelines for the crop insurance scheme, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Thursday.

An official release said the crop insurance claims would be in addition to the input subsidy relief assistance extended to about 1.87 lakh farmers in six districts, which were declared as having witnessed agriculture drought of moderate nature, from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

The Crop Insurance Scheme was implemented in 14 clusters, comprising 37 districts, by the selected insurance companies during 2022-23. About 24.45 lakh acre of samba crop was insured by 11.20 lakh farmers under the scheme.

A total sum of ₹2,319 crore was paid to insurance companies, including a premium subsidy from the Tamil Nadu government to the tune of ₹1,375 crore, a premium subsidy of ₹824 crore from the Union government, and ₹120 crore as the farmers’ share.

Though production during the samba season of 2022-23 touched 46 lakh million tonne, there was crop loss due to the failure of the northeast monsoon, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.