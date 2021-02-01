6 killed in an accident near Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri

Six persons were killed after a tourist van rammed into a parked Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus here near Kaveripattinam in the early hours of Monday.

A Bengaluru-bound van from Erode carrying 8 passengers was crossing Kaveripattinam junction here, when it rammed into the TNSTC bus parked along the highway.

The TNSTC bus from Salem to Bengaluru had stopped with its passengers on the highway for tea break, when the speeding van hit the bus. Five of the eight passengers from the van were killed. One passenger from the bus, who had got down to go to the toilet was also killed on the spot.

The deceased included the driver of van, who was yet to be identified by name, along with passengers Prashanth, Linga, Surendar, Sivakumar, and the bus passenger Devaraj.