6 killed in an accident near Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri

Six persons were killed after a tourist van rammed into a parked Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus here near Kaveripattinam in the early hours of Monday.
A Bengaluru-bound van from Erode carrying 8 passengers was crossing Kaveripattinam junction here, when it rammed into the TNSTC bus parked along the highway.
The TNSTC bus from Salem to Bengaluru had stopped with its passengers on the highway for tea break, when the speeding van hit the bus. Five of the eight passengers from the van were killed. One passenger from the bus, who had got down to go to the toilet was also killed on the spot.
The deceased included the driver of van, who was yet to be identified by name, along with passengers Prashanth, Linga, Surendar, Sivakumar, and the bus passenger Devaraj.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath