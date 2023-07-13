ADVERTISEMENT

6 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu to offer 2 new courses

July 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

60 seats will be available in EC (Advanced Communication Technology) and EE (VLSI Design and Technology)

R Sujatha
R. Sujatha

 This year the All India Council for Technical Education has permitted six engineering colleges in the State to offer new courses. Engineering aspirants will have the option of choosing from two new courses - Electronics and Communication (Advanced Communication Technology) and Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology), Higher education Minister K. Ponmudy announced on Thursday.  

In each of these courses, 60 seats will be available. In all, a total of up to 360 seats will be available, officials said.  

The EC (Advanced Communication Technology) will be offered in two autonomous colleges -- Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology in Pollachi, and R M K Engineering College in Gummidipoondi near Chennai. 

Four colleges will offer EE (VLSI Design and Technology). They are: Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology; K S Rangasamy College of Technology, Tiruchengode; R M K Engineering College, and Muthayammal Engineering College in Rasipuram, Namakkal district.  

