6 districts account for 52% of 1,693 fresh infections

25 persons succumb to COVID-19; 2,22,647 people vaccinated; cases drop marginally in Chennai and Coimbatore

Six districts, including Chennai, accounted for a little over half of the fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. As many as 1,693 people tested positive, a marginal increase from the previous day’s caseload of 1,658.

About 52% of the cases were reported in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Erode, Tiruppur and Thanjavur. The number of fresh cases dropped marginally in both Coimbatore and Chennai, compared with the previous day. There were 206 cases in Coimbatore and 202 in Chennai. Chengalpattu and Erode reported 135 and 134 cases respectively. Thanjavur and Tiruppur saw a rise, with the cases exceeding 100 in both districts.

A total of 110 persons tested positive in Tiruppur, while 108 tested positive in Thanjavur.

Among the other districts, there were 69 cases in Salem, 63 in Tiruvallur, 56 in Namakkal and 52 in Tiruchi.

The State has so far registered 26,40,361 cases. The number of active cases rose to 16,756. They included 2,226 in Coimbatore, 1,864 in Chennai, 1,324 in Erode, 1,220 in Chengalpattu and 1,005 in Thanjavur.

Another 25 persons succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 35,271. There were four deaths in Chennai and three each in Chengalpattu and Salem. There were no fatalities in Coimbatore.

Among the deceased was a 29 year-old-man from Cuddalore with obesity. He was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Cuddalore on September 4. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on September 13.

In the last 24 hours, 1,548 people were discharged after treatment. The total number of recovered patients has gone up to 25,88,334. A total of 1,53,721 samples were tested. So far, 4,48,31,541 samples have been tested.

A total of 2,22,647 people, including 1,33,355 people aged 18-44 and 66,613 people aged 45-59 years, were vaccinated across the State. This took the total coverage at government vaccination centres to 3,91,67,252. The cumulative coverage of private vaccination centres stood at 23,31,103.