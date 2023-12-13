ADVERTISEMENT

5G tech developed by IITs transferred for commercialisation

December 13, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur with MeiTY’s R&D unit were involved in developing the technology

The Hindu Bureau

IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur along with MeiTY’s R&D unit handed over the license to Tejas Networks for ₹12 crore. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

 

The 5G RAN technology developed by two IITs and the R&D arm of MeiTY was formally handed over to an Indian tech company for advancement and commercial applications.

The Indian Institutes of Technology Madras, and Kanpur and MeiTY’s R&D unit, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (Sameer), handed over the license to Tejas Networks, a Tata group company for ₹12 crore. The formal transfer was done at IIT Madras on Monday. 

Tejas, the industry partner, has paid a transfer of technology, non-exclusive, license fee, in multiple instalments based on technical milestones.

IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti termed it an outstanding example of how translational research must happen in an inter-institutional, interdisciplinary manner. “This is a great example of how research should translate into a product and then get deployed.”

IIT Kanpur director S. Ganesh said its faculty had developed the baseband unit of the 5G NR base station at the institute. The 5G test bed was developed through a collaborative project involving eight institutes and funded by the Department of Telecommunications. 

Sameer’s director general P. Hanumantha Rao said for Sameer, an autonomous research and development organisation under the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry, the knowledge sharing of fully functional 5G RAN technology was a breakthrough achievement to create a secure 5G eco-space in the telecom sector. 

The chief technical officer and co-founder of Tejas Networks termed it a new benchmark in industry-academia collaboration. “As India’s leading R&D driven telecom products company, we look forward to translating these cutting-edge innovations and integrating them into industry-leading products and solutions for India and the world.” 

 

