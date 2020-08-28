5,981 persons test positive for infection in State

Chennai

28 August 2020 02:31 IST

T.N.’s toll touches 6,948, as another 109 persons succumb to the infection; Chennai reports 1,286 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally breached the four lakh-mark on Thursday, as another 5,981 persons tested positive for the infection. While 5,870 more persons were discharged after treatment, the State’s toll rose to 6,948, as another 109 persons succumbed to the infection.

The State added one lakh more cases to its tally, in a span of 17 days. Tamil Nadu’s tally had touched 3,02,815 on August 10. On Thursday, it stood at 4,03,242, of which 52,364 persons were under treatment. A total of 3,43,930 persons have been discharged so far.

A total of 1,286 cases (including five imported ones) were reported in Chennai, taking its tally to 1,30,564 (1,14,448 persons discharged, 13,450 active cases and 2,666 deaths). The cases continued to stay above the 400-mark in both Coimbatore and Salem districts. There were 439 cases in Coimbatore and 413 in Salem. Of the 109 deaths (79 in government hospitals and 30 in private ones), 32 were reported in Chennai, 13 in Tiruvallur and 11 in Coimbatore.

Among the deceased was a 37-year-old man from Chennai who did not have co-morbidities and was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on August 22. His swab returned positive for COVID-19 on August 24. He died the next day due to respiratory failure, bronchopneumonia and severe COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

A 90-year-old man from Chennai died on the same day of admission to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 16 due to COVID-19.

Tiruvallur had 323 cases and Chengalpattu 298. With 261 new cases, Cuddalore’s tally crossed 10,000. Another 256 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kancheepuram. A total of twelve districts had 100-plus cases each. This included Ranipet 162; Vellore 159; Virudhunagar 152; Pudukottai 136 and Theni 130. A total of 30 persons, who returned from abroad and other States, also tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 76,345 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the State, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 44,98,706. Another private laboratory — he Tagore Medical College and Hospital in Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing.