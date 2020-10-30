59 new cases take Vellore’s COVID-19 tally to 17,771

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 17,771 with 59 new cases reported on Thursday.
While 17,051 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 415. The district’s death toll stands at 305.
In Ranipet district, 24 cases were reported positive taking the total to 14,787
In Tirupathur, the number of positive cases stood at 6,588 with 26 new cases reported on Thursday.
In Tiruvannamalai district, 22 fresh cases were reported taking the total number of cases to 17,497. Of these, 16,863 patients have been discharged and there are 373 active cases.
