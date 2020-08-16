5,860 persons test positive for infection; 127 deaths recorded

Chennai’s daily count tops 1,000 for the second day in a row with 1,179 new cases

For the 17th consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 3,32,105. However, the death of 127 more persons — the highest yet — was recorded by the Health Department.

A total of 5,860 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Saturday. Another 5,236 persons were discharged after treatment. So far, a total of 2,72,251 persons have been discharged in the State, while 54,213 persons are still under treatment. The State’s toll rose to 5,641.

Chennai’s daily count topped 1,000 for the second day in a row, as 1,179 persons tested positive for the infection. The city accounted for 26 of the 127 deaths, while Tiruvallur, with 422 new cases, recorded three deaths. There were 376 cases and five deaths in Chengalpattu, while there were 339 cases in Cuddalore.

The 127 deaths included 57 persons who died on August 13 and 53 on August 14. The deceased included a 13-year-old girl with intellectual disability. A resident of Cuddalore, she was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi, on August 9. She died on August 12 due to seizure, COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 23-year-old man from Pudukottai, who did not have any co-morbidities, was admitted to a private hospital on August 12 with complaints of fever for five days and diarrhoea for seven days. He died on August 14 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, cardio respiratory arrest and COVID-19. Two more persons in their 20s died.

With this, Chennai now accounts for 2,434 deaths, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur account for 339 and 327 deaths respectively.

Four districts — Coimbatore, Ranipet, Salem and Theni — recorded 200-plus cases, while nine districts saw over 100. Thirty returnees tested positive for COVID-19 in various parts of the State.

A total of 71,343 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till date, a total of 36,40,796 samples have been tested in the State. The total number of individuals tested crossed 35 lakh. One more government laboratory — the Government Hospital in Attur, Salem district — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are currently 62 government testing facilities and 73 private ones in the State.