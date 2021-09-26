5,837 govt. schoolchildren get engineering seats

CHENNAI

26 September 2021

TNEA began counselling for candidates under the special category 10 days ago

A total of 5,837 candidates from government schools have been allotted B.E./B.Tech seats in the single-window counselling by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Committee, 2021.

As many as 15,660 students were found eligible for seats under the 7.5% horizontal reservation, provided for State government from this year.

The TNEA began counselling for candidates under the special category 10 days ago. This group included students from government schools, persons with disability, wards of ex-servicemen and sportspersons. In the persons with disability category in the academic stream, 115 persons got seats. One candidate has been allotted a seat in the vocational stream. As many as 130 wards of ex-servicemen have got seats in the academic stream and two in the vocational stream.

As many as 222 candidates have been allotted seats under the sports category.

Counselling for general category students is set to begin on Monday.