5,835 persons test positive in State, 119 deaths recorded

CHENNAI

13 August 2020 23:42 IST

5,146 persons discharged after treatment; Chennai accounts for 989 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu reported 5,835 new cases of COVID-19 and brought on record the deaths of 119 more patients, including that of a 14-year-old boy, on Thursday. This took the State’s tally to 3,20,355, and the toll to 5,397.

The boy from Cuddalore had seizure disorder and was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Cuddalore with complaints of fever for two days and difficulty in breathing for a day on August 7. However, he died on August 9 due to cardio respiratory arrest and COVID-19.

Two persons aged in their 20s also succumbed to the infection. A 28-year-old man from Coimbatore was declared brought dead at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on August 11. His death was due to COVID-19.

A 29-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital with polytrauma on August 11 and died within two hours of admission due to COVID-19 and hypovolemic shock, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Eighteen of the 119 deaths were in Chennai, while Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli accounted for seven deaths each. There were six deaths each in Kancheepuram and Kanniyakumari, and five each in Cuddalore, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Theni and Tiruvannamalai.

Recovery in State

Another 5,146 persons were discharged following treatment in the State. This included 1,070 persons in Chennai, 488 in Chengalpattu and 200-plus persons each in Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar. With this, a total of 2,61,459 persons have been discharged in the State, while active cases stand at 53,499.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 989, followed by Chengalpattu with 453 cases and Tiruvallur with 390. There were 289 cases in Coimbatore, 286 in Theni, 258 in Cuddalore, 243 in Kancheepuram and 219 in Virudhunagar. Twelve districts had 100-plus cases. This included Tirunelveli (189), Kanniyakumari (185) and Salem (173).

Till date, a total of 15,614 children aged below 12 and 40,274 persons aged over 60 have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 67,275 samples were tested. With this, 34,99,300 samples have been tested till now. One more private laboratory — the Cancer Institute in Adyar, Chennai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. As of date, there are 134 testing facilities — 73 in private sector and 61 in government — in the State.