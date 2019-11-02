5,804 borewells that need attention identified

The drive to close abandoned and defunct borewells, which commenced in the Tiruvannamalai district five days ago, has so far led to 5,804 borewells being identified as requiring attention.

Announcing this on Friday, Tiruvannamalai District Collector K.S. Kandasamy said that in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident at Nadukattupatti village in Tiruchi district, the district administration was preparing the list which would either be converted into rainwater harvesting structures or closed for the safety of general public, with the cooperation of residents, police, revenue and local bodies.

He said that the district administration has put on high alert on this issue.

He asked people to share information on abandoned and defunct borewells in their areas by calling toll-free number 1800-425-3678 or 04175-233141. People can also WhatsApp details and photographs on his mobile number 9444137000, Mr. Kandasamy said. He added that private owners should take immediate steps to cover or close such borewells and that all safety norms should be followed while digging new ones.