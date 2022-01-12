58 students of Rajah Muthiah Medical College test positive

22 boys and 33 girls from three hostels have been admitted to college hospital

As many as 58 students attached to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College campus in Annamalai University in Chidambaram have tested positive for COVID-19. A Health Department official said the students — 22 boys and 36 girls — were from three hostels on the campus and they have been admitted to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH). The hostels have been declared as a containment zone.

The official said the University began testing students as a precautionary measure from Monday. The samples of 58 students tested positive and they had been admitted to the hospital. On Tuesday, another 500 students have given their samples and their test results are awaited.

Meanwhile, the first-year MBBS students who had tested negative for the infection, were asked to vacate the premises. According to a circular issued by the University, classes for undergraduate students have been canceled till January 23. The students have been asked to vacate the hostels immediately.