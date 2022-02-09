57,778 candidates in the fray for T.N. urban local bodies polls

Poll prep: Arrangements being made at a counting centre in Madurai ahead of the local bodies elections.

218 candidates have been declared elected unopposed to as many posts

A total of 57,778 candidates are in the fray for the ordinary elections to 12,607 posts in urban local bodies across the State, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said on Tuesday. A total of 218 candidates have been declared elected unopposed to as many posts.

On the last day for withdrawal of nominations, a total of 14,324 persons withdrew their papers. Of the 57,778 candidates, 11,196 are contesting for corporation ward member posts, 17,922 are contesting for municipality ward member posts and 28,660 are contesting for town panchayat ward member posts.

The TNSEC announced that the sale of liquor would be prohibited in areas within a five km radius from the polling booths and counting centres on February 19 and February 22. respectively. A G.O. in this regard was issued by the State government on February 4. The TNSEC also announced that defacement of government buildings with graffiti, posters and displaying of cut-outs and advertisement hoardings should not be allowed.

A total of 21 Municipal Corporations, 138 Municipalities and 489 town panchayats are going to the polls on February 19. After the newly-elected members assume office on March 2, the indirect elections for Mayors and Deputy Mayors for Municipal Corporations, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons for Municipalities and Presidents and Vice-Presidents for Town Panchayats will be held on March 4.