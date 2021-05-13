577 new cases reported in Vellore

VELLORE

13 May 2021 04:42 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 33,044 with 577 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 28,657 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 3,933. The district's death toll is 454.

In Ranipet district, 173 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 25,190. In Tirupattur district, 329 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 13,091.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 600 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 28,603. Out of this, 24,942 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 3,325.