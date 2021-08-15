₹573.24 cr. for agricultural research

CHENNAI

15 August 2021 01:39 IST

Govt. will introduce agriculture, horticulture courses at UG level

The State government will allocate a budgetary provision of ₹573.24 crore to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for undertaking its mandated functions of education, research and extension, through its constituent colleges and research stations, to achieve higher agricultural production and enhance farmers’ welfare.

During his speech in the Assembly, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said the government would introduce agriculture and horticulture courses at the undergraduate level, in Tamil medium, for one batch in TNAU, Coimbatore, on an optional basis. In view of the increasing importance and significance of horticulture in Tamil Nadu, a horticultural college will be inaugurated on 150 acres in Jeenur, Krishnagiri district, on an allocation of ₹10 crore.

During 2021-2022, ₹34,220.64 crore was provided for their respective demands to the Agriculture Department and agriculture-related departments like Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development, Irrigation, Rural Development, Revenue, Cooperation, Sericulture and Forest, he said.

