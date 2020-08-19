5,709 new cases in State; toll crosses 6,000

1,182 more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai; 5,850 persons discharged across T.N.

Tamil Nadu’s overall tally of COVID-19 moved closer to 3.50 lakh as another 5,709 persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday. With 121 more persons succumbing to COVID-19, the State’s toll has crossed 6,000.

Till date, 3,49,654 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State of which 53,860 were presently under treatment. A total of 6,007 persons have died in Tamil Nadu, according to the Health Department’s medical bulletin.

Among the 121 deaths, which were brought on record, (89 in government and 32 in private sector) was that of a 16-year-old girl from Dindigul. She died on Tuesday due to seizure disorder, hypothyroidism and COVID-19 at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

Four persons aged in their 30s also succumbed to the infection. One of them — a 32-year-old man — was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital on August 15. He had diabetes and systemic hypertension and died on August 17 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another 5,850 persons were discharged after treatment. As of date, a little over 2.89 lakh persons were discharged in the State.

In Chennai, 1,182 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 1,19,059. On Tuesday, 1,097 persons were discharged from hospitals in the city, while 24 deaths were recorded. The city’s toll stood at 2,501.

The neighbouring district of Tiruvallur recorded 489 fresh cases of COVID-19, while the surge continued in Coimbatore with 392 persons testing positive for the infection. Chengalpattu recorded 344 cases, while Theni had 295 cases. Salem and Cuddalore had 286 and 250 cases respectively. A total of 249 persons tested positive in Kancheepuram.

Nine other districts recorded 100-plus cases. Three districts — Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli and Tiruchi — had 119 cases each. While Dindigul had 150 cases, Madurai and Virudhunagar reported 77 and 54 cases respectively.

A total of 67,025 samples were tested during the last 24 hours in the State. Till date, a total of 38,45,803 samples were tested.

Nine deaths in U.T.

Puducherry recorded nine COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the toll to 123. All the deaths were in Puducherry with the patients, including two women, belonging to the 39-70 age group. The Union Territory saw 370 new cases.