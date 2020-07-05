Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 05 July 2020 12:40 IST
57 newly-recruited women constables test positive for COVID-19 in Villupuram
They were undergoing training at Mailam
As many as 57 newly-recruited women constables in Villupuram district have tested positive for COVID-19.
Official sources said all of them were Grade II constables from various parts of the district.
They were being trained along with 269 others at the Police Training School (PTC) at Mailam near here.
A police officer said that the samples were lifted after three others from the PTC tested positive two days ago. The test results returned positive for 57 women on Saturday evening.
The PTC was closed and the women were shifted to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) at Mundiyambakkam and were under quarantine.
