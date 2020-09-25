5,692 fresh cases take State’s tally to 5,63,691

Toll touches 9,076, with 66 more deaths; after 21 days, Chennai’s daily case count crosses the 1,000-mark

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,692 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its tally to 5,63,691. As many as 5,470 persons were discharged from various health facilities after treatment. The number of those discharged has gone up to 5,08,210.

The State now has 46,405 active cases, health officials said.

However, the State recorded 66 deaths (23 in private hospitals and 43 in government facilities). The toll has gone up to 9,076. Among those whose deaths were recorded on Thursday, eight had no co-morbidities.

After 21 days, Chennai’s daily case count crossed the 1,000 mark, with 1,089 more people testing positive. A total of 1,005 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases, including those under home treatment, is 9,938. The city also recorded 15 deaths, taking its toll to 3,111.

The total number of positive cases in the city has climbed to 1,59,683 and 1,46,634 persons have been discharged.

Among the districts, Coimbatore recorded the highest number of cases at 642. A total of 613 persons were discharged. The district reported six deaths. In Salem, 311 fresh cases and five deaths were reported, and 209 persons were discharged.

In Chengalpattu, 299 fresh cases were reported and 514 persons were discharged. In Cuddalore, 250 fresh cases were identified and 309 persons were discharged.

In Tiruvallur, 265 more persons were infected and 195 discharged, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Among those whose deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours were two nonagenarians.

A 92-year-old man from Karur, who was admitted to the Karur Medical College Hospital on September 22, tested positive for COVID-19 and died within 12 hours of admission owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. A 90-year-old, who was diabetic and hypertensive, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital on September 13. He tested positive the same day and died on Tuesday. Health officials recorded COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome as the reasons for his death.

The State has authorised another private laboratory to conduct tests, taking the total number to 178 (66 in the government sector and 112 private facilities).