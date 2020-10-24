56 new cases in Vellore, 37 in Tiruvannamalai

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 17,398 with 56 new cases reported on Friday.
While 16,615 patients were discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 485. The district's toll stands at 298.
In Ranipet district, 30 cases were reported positive taking the tally to 14,669.
In Tirupathur, the tally stood at 6,349 with 45 new cases reported on Friday.
In Tiruvannamalai district, 37 new cases were reported, taking the number of cases to 17,296. Of these, 16,524 had been discharged and there were 512 active cases.
