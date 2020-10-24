Tamil Nadu

56 new cases in Vellore, 37 in Tiruvannamalai

Intensive screening: Health workers collecting details of the people before drawing samples for COVID-19 testing in Vellore.   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 17,398 with 56 new cases reported on Friday.

While 16,615 patients were discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 485. The district's toll stands at 298.

In Ranipet district, 30 cases were reported positive taking the tally to 14,669.

In Tirupathur, the tally stood at 6,349 with 45 new cases reported on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 37 new cases were reported, taking the number of cases to 17,296. Of these, 16,524 had been discharged and there were 512 active cases.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2020 12:41:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/56-new-cases-in-vellore-37-in-tiruvannamalai/article32933464.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY