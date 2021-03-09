56 locations identified for conducting public meetings in Villupuram, ahead of election

VILLUPURAM

09 March 2021 11:44 IST

The District Administration has identified 56 locations for the conduct of public meetings by political parties during the campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

District Election Officer-cum-Collector A. Annadurai, said the 56 places are spread across the seven assembly segments – Gingee, Mailam, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi and Thirukovilur.

Official sources said that election meetings should not be conducted on roads, posing a hindrance to traffic.

Mr. Annadurai said that no-objection certificates for all the venues for conducting public meetings would be given to the political parties. The details of all the designated venues had been hosted on the website https://villupuram.nic.in