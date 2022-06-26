56 candidates from Tamil Nadu, Kerala appointed in Southern Railway

Madurai MP takes credit for scuttling bid to fill posts with candidates from outside RRB Chennai

Fifty-six out of 61 candidates, recruited for the post of assistant local pilots (ALPs) and kept in waitlist by Railway Recruitment Board, Chennai, have been appointed in Southern Railway.

Taking credit for their appointment, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, said that his intervention in stopping the attempt to fill the posts of ALP by candidates from outside had helped candidates from Tamil Nadu and Kerala get the jobs.

He recalled that he had raised objection in September 2021 to Indian Railways for its move to fill vacancies with candidates selected through RRB of North Eastern Railway.

Following his objection, Indian Railways had withdrawn its order of appointing those from North Eastern Railways.

After appointing 17 candidates of RRB, Chennai, Southern Railway has now appointed another 39 candidates.

"Since, the validity of the medical examination of five candidates had expired, those candidates would be subjected to fresh medical examination," he said.

The present move had ensured that only candidates selected through local RRB would be appointed in the respective railway zones, Mr. Venkatesan said.