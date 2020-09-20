5,516 persons test positive for infection

CHENNAI

20 September 2020 23:51 IST

60 succumb to COVID-19; 5,206 persons discharged from hospitals; Chennai sees 996 cases

With 5,516 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the State’s tally rose to 5,41,993. At the same time, 5,206 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the total number of recovered persons to 4,86,479.

The State has 46,703 active cases as on date (including those under home quarantine). The deaths of 60 persons were recorded on Sunday. So far, 8,811 persons have died in the State due to the infection.

In Chennai, 996 persons contracted the infection, while 1,263 persons were discharged. Twelve persons died in the city. As on Sunday, 9,706 persons, including those under home quarantine, were undergoing treatment in the city.

So far, 1,42,875 of the 1,55,639 persons who tested positive in Chennai have recovered.

The city has recorded 3,058 deaths so far, according to a health bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Coimbatore, with 568 new cases, recorded the second-highest number of cases in the State. It was followed by Cuddalore (297), Salem (291) Chengalpattu (283) and Tiruvallur (207). The western districts of Salem and Coimbatore each recorded six deaths, while Chengalpattu saw seven.

Among the deceased, 51 persons had co-morbidities. While 22 deaths were recorded in private facilities, 38 were recorded in government hospitals.

The oldest among the deceased were two 86-year-old men, who died of COVID-19 pneumonia.

One of them, from Sivaganga, was admitted to a private hospital on September 14. He tested positive for the infection two days later. He suffered from severe hypertension and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He had cough and difficulty in breathing for five days, and died on September 19.

The Health Department has temporarily removed a private laboratory in Tindivanam from the ICMR’s list of approved labs for COVID-19 testing.

At present, testing is undertaken at 174 centres, including 66 government facilities and 108 private ones.