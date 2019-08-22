551 candidates clear TET paper 1

Only 551 candidates of the 1.62 lakh candidates who took up Paper 1 of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) have cleared the exam.

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) said on Thursday that of the 551 candidates, 441 candidates were women. Secondary grade teachers handling classes 1 to 5 had taken up Paper 1 in June and the results had been announced on Tuesday earlier this week.

The results have been uploaded on the TRB website and candidates were informed on Thursday that they could download their scorecards.

Results for paper II had been announced on Wednesday and it is yet to be known how many have cleared the exam out of the 3.79 lakh candidates who had taken up the exam.

This year, 1,500 teachers recruited in 2011 to government-aided schools in the State who had not cleared the exam, had been given a shot at clearing the exam. “These teachers have worked for several years and have produced excellent results from their students every year. Some sort of consideration should be given to them as their future completely hinges on the results of TET,” said P.K. Ilamaran, President of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association.

While the candidates who qualify in TET this year are expected to go through counselling and get opportunities, teacher associations have been appealing to the government to ensure that several teachers who have gone through the certificate verification process but have not been given jobs yet should be considered.