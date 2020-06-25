55 test positive in Salem district

A total of 55 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem district on Wednesday.
A bulletin said that 48 positive cases were reported within the district while seven cases were persons who had come from outside the district.
Of the total 404 cases reported in the district so far, 215 were discharged, while 187 persons were undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. Two deaths were reported, so far, in the district.
In Erode district, four cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 89. Currently, 15 persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Two deaths were reported, so far, in the district.
In Namakkal district, one person tested positive taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 90.
Currently, three persons are undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters and Hospital. One death was reported, so far, in the district.
