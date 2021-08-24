55 round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination centres functioning in TN, says Health Minister

CHENNAI

24 August 2021 16:10 IST

A total of 2.87 crore people in the State are vaccinated so far, the Minister said

Round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination centres are presently functioning at 55 places in government medical college hospitals and government hospitals in the State, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Shortly after inaugurating a 24x7 COVID-19 vaccination centre at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday, the Minister noted that till now, 2.87 crore persons were vaccinated in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

“On Monday, we vaccinated a record 4,88,000 persons in a single day. We hope that the number of persons vaccinated will cross five lakh today. We have eight lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in hand, and are expecting to receive another five lakh doses from the Union government pool today,” he told reporters.

98.3% patients have recovered

The Minister said that so far, 56,238 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 were treated as in-patients at RGGGH. “Of these, 98.3% of patients have recovered from COVID-19. RGGGH has done the highest number of RT-PCR tests among hospitals in the State. It has done 15,77,454 RT-PCR tests,” he said.

Noting that the State’s first mucormycosis screening centre was started at the hospital, he said, of the 4,200 persons affected by mucormycosis in the State, 1,214 persons were treated at RGGGH. A total of 1,001 patients were admitted as in-patients. Presently, 207 patients were being treated for mucormycosis at the hospital, he added.

Similarly, the hospital’s post-COVID-19 clinic was doing well, he said.

The Minister also inaugurated two oxygen generators sponsored by Rotary Club and Thirumalai Chemicals Limited at a cost of ₹ 1 crore each. One of the generators has the capacity to produce 583 litres per minute, while the other has a capacity to produce 500 litres per minute, according to a press release.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran, Member of Legislative Assembly S. Aravind Ramesh, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan were present.