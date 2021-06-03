54,840 people vaccinated

CHENNAI

03 June 2021 00:07 IST

As many as 54,840 people were vaccinated across the State on Wednesday.

As of date, the vaccination coverage stands at 90,85,875.

According to a daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 20,118 people aged 18-44, 23,150 people aged 45-59 and 8,767 senior citizens were inoculated, besides healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Of the 4,20,570 doses of Covishield that arrived on Tuesday, 54,570 were allotted to Chennai, followed by 40,000 to the Coimbatore health unit district for those aged over 45. A total of 16,000 doses were allotted to Chengalpattu HUD and 15,000 each for Madurai, Tiruchi, Tiruppur and Erode.

Of the 75,000 doses of Covaxin, Chennai was allotted 10,000 and Coimbatore 8,000.