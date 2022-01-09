54.5 kg ganja seized

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID on Friday checked the trains entering Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh and seized 54.5 kg of ganja.

In continuation of a drive against the illegal sale of narcotics and psychotropic substances throughout the State, the Salem unit of the NIB-CID checked the Sabari Express going from Secunderabad to Thiruvananthapuram and seized 21 kg of ganja from A. Pandi and K. Irulappan of Usilampatti, Madurai. It also seized 5.5 kg from an unclaimed bag on the luggage rack of the Visakhapatnam-Kollam Weekly Express.

The NIB-CID’s Kancheepuram unit seized 22 kg of ganja in an unclaimed parcel kept in the Circar Express and the NIB-CID’s Chennai team arrested S. Guna and K. Suresh Kumar of Tiruppur for possession of 6 kg of ganja at Chennai Central. A press release said during the month-long special drive, the NIB CID registered 50 cases against 47 accused and seized 561.3 kg of ganja.

Additional DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said people could share information with regard to illegal sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through helpline 10581 and message on WhatsApp 9498410581 or e-mail spnibcid@gmail.com.