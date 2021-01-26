540 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi, Perambalur districts report no fresh infection, 18 others record fewer than 10 cases each

Tamil Nadu reported 540 fresh cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Monday.

Kallakurichi and Perambalur had no fresh cases, while Ariyalur, Theni and Virudhunagar reported one case each. In fact, 18 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. While 157 persons tested positive in Chennai, Coimbatore reported 56 cases, Chengalpattu 38 and Tiruppur 34. There were 25 cases in Thiruvallur and 20 each in Erode and Namakkal.

After reporting no death on Sunday, Chennai registered one fatality on Monday. Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Tiruvallur reported one death each. All four had co-morbidities. Among them was a 74-year-old man from Chennai, who had coronary artery disease. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on January 23 and died the next day owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure, acute cerebrovascular accident and brainstem dysfunction.

The fresh cases, including three returnees from Chandigarh, took the overall tally to 8,35,280. Another 627 persons were discharged. This has taken the total number of persons discharged to 8,18,147. A total of 12,320 persons have died. At present, 4,813 persons were under treatment, including 1,634 in Chennai, 465 in Coimbatore and 391 in Chengalpattu. A total of 55,919 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,56,96,304 samples have been tested.