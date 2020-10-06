5,395 new cases take tally past 6.25 lakh

CHENNAI

06 October 2020 01:07 IST

62 deaths recorded; 5,572 persons discharged; Chennai reports 1,367 fresh cases

The State recorded 5,395 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its tally to 6,25,391. The number of active cases rose to 45,881.

As many as 5,572 persons were discharged, taking the total figure to 5,69,664. Sixty-two deaths were recorded. With this, 9,846 persons have died of the infection in the State so far.

19 deaths in Chennai

Chennai district recorded 1,367 fresh cases and 19 deaths on Monday.

While 1,074 persons have been discharged from various facilities, as many as 12,560 persons are undergoing treatment, including those under home quarantine, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health. A total of 1,74,143 persons have tested positive for the infection in the district, which also accounts for 3,293 deaths.

Coimbatore recorded 468 cases. The district also reported seven deaths, next only to Chennai. A total of 4,890 persons are currently undergoing treatment in the district.

Chengalpattu district recorded 373 more cases and Salem 337. As many as 257 persons tested positive in Thanjavur district, which also recorded two deaths.

Three of those whose deaths were recorded as having occurred due to the infection had no chronic ailments, and were in the age group of 53 to 63. The 59 others had pre-existing conditions, which resulted in complications leading to death.

Break-up of fatalities

Thirty deaths had occurred in private hospitals and the rest in government facilities.

A 90-year-old man from Chennai, who had tested positive for COVID 19 on September 19 and had hypertension, was admitted on the same day to a private hospital in the city.

He had complained of fever and cough for two days. He died on Sunday night due to COVID-19 pneumonia, health officials said.

An 89-year-old man from Coimbatore, who had coronary artery heart disease and was admitted on September 29 to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital, tested positive for the infection on the same day.

He died on Saturday evening due to COVID-19 pneumonia/acute respiratory distress syndrome.