538 fresh COVID-19 infections in State

As many as 538 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday pushing the tally of persons under treatment to 5,395. So far, 35,80,439 persons have been infected in the State, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health department.

Four districts — Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur and Tirupathur — reported no fresh cases. Chennai, reported 110 fresh cases, Chengalpattu 51 and Tiruvallur 30. In Coimbatore, 35 persons tested positive.

The State logged 492 fresh recoveries on Sunday. So far 35,36,998 persons had recovered from the infection, public health officials said. No casualty was reported and the total toll stood at 38,046.