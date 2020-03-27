535 beds and 125 ventilators ready to meet medical emergency

A total of 535 beds in government and private hospitals and 125 ventilators are being readied to meet medical emergency arising out of spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram, chaired a meeting with officials of government departments.

Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani and Labour Welfare Minister Nilofer Kafeel participated in the meeting.

Pleading with the residents to stay at home, Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said that Government Pentland Hospital in Vellore would be the primary centre for treating COVID-19 and other hospitals including Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai, CMC Hospital, Sri Narayani Hospital, ESI Hospital and a few other private hospitals would offer medical facilities to treat patients.

In Vellore district, 600 people were under home quarantine, and they were under continuous monitoring. Of the nine samples, seven have tested negative and two more results were awaited, he said. Vegetables and essential commodities would be available between 6 a.m. till noon. Petrol bunks would also function between 6 a.m. and noon, he said.