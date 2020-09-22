5,337 persons test positive for COVID-19 in State

CHENNAI

22 September 2020

Tiruppur sees a surge in cases; 5,406 persons discharged; 76 persons succumb to infection

Tamil Nadu’s tally touched 5,52,674 as another 5,337 persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday. The State’s toll rose to 8,947 with the death of 76 more persons.

As many as 5,406 persons were discharged from hospitals following treatment, taking the total number of persons discharged till date to 4,97,377. Presently, the State has 46,350 active cases. This includes 10,012 persons in Chennai and 4,559 in Coimbatore.

Of the 76 persons who succumbed to the infection, 19 persons died in Chennai and 11 in Salem. There were four deaths each in Coimbatore and Erode.

While 44 persons died in government hospitals, 32 died in private facilities. Of them, three persons were in their 30s and eight in their 40s.

A 34-year-old man from Tiruvallur was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with difficulty in breathing on September 7. He died on September 21 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A majority of the deceased — 21 persons — were in their 70s.

Districts’ tally

In Chennai, 989 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the city’s tally to 1,57,614. Till date, a total of 1,44,511 persons have been discharged after treatment and 3,091 persons have died in the city.

Coimbatore reported 595 new cases of COVID-19. Till date, the district has accounted for 27,157 COVID-19 cases.

However, cases surged in Tiruppur as 369 persons (including one imported case) tested positive for COVID-19. Salem reported 291 cases, while Cuddalore added 233 more.

Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded 231 and 230 cases respectively.

A total of 209 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kancheepuram.

While Erode recorded 136 fresh cases, Dharmapuri had 106. Thanjavur had 155 cases, and Tiruvarur and Tiruchi had 116 and 113 cases respectively.

A total of 84,730 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till date, 66,40,058 samples have been tested in the State.

Testing infrastructure

Two more private laboratories — the Vinayaka Mission’s Kirupananda Variyar Medical College and Hospitals in Salem and Orbito Asia Diagnostics in Chennai — have been approved for COVID-19 testing.

Currently, there are 110 private laboratories and 66 government COVID-19 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu.