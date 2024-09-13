ADVERTISEMENT

Temple elephant dies after fire accident in Sivaganga

Updated - September 13, 2024 02:01 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Subbulakshmi, the elephant at Sri Shanmuganathar Temple in Sivaganga, died at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday, officials said

Residents of Kundrakudi in Sivaganga district pay homage to Subbulakshmi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Subbulakshmi, a beloved 53-year-old elephant at the famous Sri Shanmuganathar Temple in Kundrakudi in Sivaganga district, died after sustaining burns from a fire in the early hours of Friday (September 13, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

On the night of Thursday (September 12, 2024), a fire reportedly broke out near the thatched roof of the structure where the animal was housed. Fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, but the elephant sustained serious burns.

Though Forest department officials and a veterinarian from the Animal Husbandry department gave treatment to the elephant, it breathed its last at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan, Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, and the public paid their respects to the elephant at its funeral on Friday. Residents also stuck posters around the locality mourning Subbulakshmi’s death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A local devotee, who regularly visited the Shanmuganathar Temple, had donated Subbulakshmi to the temple in 1971.

Valliammal, a 60-year-old woman in the village, recalled her fond memories with Subbu, as the elephant was fondly called. “During festivals at the temple, people would seek Subbu’s blessings. We considered her as our family,” she added.

The Kundrakudi police have registered a case and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US