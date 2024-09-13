GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temple elephant dies after fire accident in Sivaganga

Subbulakshmi, the elephant at Sri Shanmuganathar Temple in Sivaganga, died at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday, officials said

Updated - September 13, 2024 02:01 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Residents of Kundrakudi in Sivaganga district pay homage to Subbulakshmi

Residents of Kundrakudi in Sivaganga district pay homage to Subbulakshmi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Subbulakshmi, a beloved 53-year-old elephant at the famous Sri Shanmuganathar Temple in Kundrakudi in Sivaganga district, died after sustaining burns from a fire in the early hours of Friday (September 13, 2024).

On the night of Thursday (September 12, 2024), a fire reportedly broke out near the thatched roof of the structure where the animal was housed. Fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, but the elephant sustained serious burns.

Though Forest department officials and a veterinarian from the Animal Husbandry department gave treatment to the elephant, it breathed its last at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday, the officials said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan, Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, and the public paid their respects to the elephant at its funeral on Friday. Residents also stuck posters around the locality mourning Subbulakshmi’s death.

A local devotee, who regularly visited the Shanmuganathar Temple, had donated Subbulakshmi to the temple in 1971.

Valliammal, a 60-year-old woman in the village, recalled her fond memories with Subbu, as the elephant was fondly called. “During festivals at the temple, people would seek Subbu’s blessings. We considered her as our family,” she added.

The Kundrakudi police have registered a case and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Published - September 13, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Related Topics

wildlife / fire / Madurai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.