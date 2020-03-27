Tamil Nadu

53 workers under home quarantine

Health officials screened workers from other States staying in a rented house in Minnur, Amburfor COVID-19.

Hundreds of people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan were engaged by leather industries in Vinnamangalam and surrounding places. As per the instructions of the district administration, health officials screened 53 of the residents and put them under home quarantine for the next 28 days.

