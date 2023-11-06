53 persons diagnosed with dengue in a day: T.N. Health Minister

November 06, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 53 persons were diagnosed with dengue in a day, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Also, across the State, 571 persons are currently under treatment in government hospitals for the infection, the Minister said after inspecting the preparedness of the Government Tiruvallur Medical College Hospital.

Mr. Subramanian said the number of infections this year were lower than in 2017 and 2012. Of the 3,15,796 persons tested for the infection since January this year, so far 6,222 persons have tested positive, he said.

At special medical camp camps held across the State on Saturday, November 4, 2023, a total of 359 persons were diagnosed with fever and another 149 persons were found to have cold and cough.. As many as 1,05,089 persons benefited at the 2,263 medical camps, Mr. Subramanian said.

Last month, the Health Department announced that it would hold special medical camps to treat monsoon-related ailments for 10 weeks during the weekend. The Northeast monsoon set in, in the State last week.

The Health Department will hold special medical camps on November 13, 18 and 25 and in December, the camps will be held on 2, 3, 16, 23, and 30.

Steps would be taken to establish a cardiology unit at the Government Tiruvallur Medical College Hospital during the next financial year, Mr. Subramanian said.

Earlier the Minister held a review meeting with the district collector T. Prabhushankar, as well as medical college and hospital officials.

