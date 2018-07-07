53 bonded labourers rescued from farms in Erode

Fifty three bonded labourers, including eight children working in agricultural farms n the Sathyamangalam area, were rescued by a team of officials here on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team, led by Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Ashokan, comprising Tahsildar Krishnan and other revenue officials, inspected the field that belonged to Palanisamy, his son Vijayakumar and Moorthy, at Ekkaraithathapalli, near Bhavani Sagar. They found many families residing on the farm.

They were working as flower pickers. Inquiries revealed that the families were from Periya Kodiveri, Kempanaickenpalayam and Kadambur hills in the taluk and from Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. They told the officials that their wages were meagre but work hours were long.

They were rescued and taken to the Tahsildar office at Sathyamangalam where they were provided food. Details of each family were collected.

Officials said that the families were given money for their travel to their hometowns. Later, each family would be paid ₹1 lakh for rehabilitation. Cases against their employers would be registered after inquiries conclude, they added.