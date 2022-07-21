528 persons in Chennai test positive for COVID-19

State reports 2,116 fresh cases; active cases stood at 16,072

As many as 2,116 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. As on date, 16,702 persons are under treatment and 35,24,258 persons have been infected.

Among the fresh infections, one person had arrived from the U.S. and another from Germany. In Chennai, 528 persons tested positive from among the 6,991 persons tested. Chengalpattu added 285 fresh cases to its overall tally. In Coimbatore, 167 fresh infections were reported and in Tiruvallur 105.

Five districts had fresh cases in single digit. They are: Tirupathur (2), Ramanathapuram (8), Karur (9) and Dharmapuri (9) and Ariyalur (7).

In the State, 2,243 more persons were declared to have recovered, taking the tally of recoveries till date to 34,69,526.

The State, however, did not record any casualty.

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) recently approved two government labs— the district headquarters hospital in Pollachi and the Government District Hospital in Paramakudi— for COVID-19 testing.