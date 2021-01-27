523 persons test positive, 5 more die

Kallakurichi and Perambalur see no new case; 19 districts record under 10 each

As many as 523 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the State’s tally to 8,35,803, even as 595 persons were discharged after treatment. With this, 8,18,742 persons have been discharged so far. The State recorded five deaths, pushing the toll to 12,325.

Currently, 4,736 persons are undergoing treatment. A total of 6,93,945 persons aged between 13 and 60 have contracted the infection. As many as 1,11,711 persons aged over 60 and 30,147 aged below 12 have been infected.

Chennai recorded 168 cases and 192 persons were discharged after treatment. Two persons succumbed to the infection, while 1,616 persons are currently undergoing treaetment. Till date, 2,30,522 persons have tested positive for the infection and 2,24,818 have been discharged. Chennai’s toll stands at 4,088 in the district.

Kallakurichi and Perambalur saw no case and 19 other districts recorded under 10 fresh infections. Ariyalur, Karur, Dharmapuri, Thirupattur and Villupuram recorded just one case each.

All the deceased persons had co-morbidities. Three persons died in private hospitals and two in government facilities.

The oldest among the deceased was a 74-year-old man from Chengalpattu, with type 2 diabetes mellitus. He was admitted on January 22 to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, after he tested positive for the infection on January 19. He died on Sunday morning due to COVID-19-induced pneumonia and respiratory failure.

One more private laboratory, in Vellore, has been approved for COVID-19 testing. The State now has 254 testing facilities — 68 in the government sector and 186 private ones.

On the 11th day of vaccination in the State, 4,926 persons were vaccinated.

According to the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine 4,739 persons were given Covishield. Covaxin was administered to 187 persons. Till date, 73,953 persons have benefited from the two vaccines. Of these, 72,253 have been administered Covishield.