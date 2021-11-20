522 people evacuated

CHENNAI

20 November 2021

As many as 522 people living in low-lying areas in Manali New Town, Madhavaram Milk Depot, Sathangadu, have been shifted to safe places following heavy inflow into the Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur district.

Deputy Commissioner of Madhavaram, with the help of Greater Chennai Corporation, Revenue Department and fishermen shifted 522 people from in three police station limits to a school building. They were provided food, water and power supply facilities.

