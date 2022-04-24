52 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

State registers 28 recoveries, nil deaths; 334 are currently under treatment

With another 52 cases, including two passengers from Singapore and one from Victoria, identified in the State, the number of persons currently under treatment for COVID-19 infection rose to 334. As on date, 34,53,552 persons have been infected in the State.

While 12 districts remained free of infections, districts including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Salem, Madurai, Kancheepuram and Coimbatore, reported one fresh case each. Chengalpattu reported five fresh cases. Pudukottai and Tiruvallur logged two each. Three persons under airport surveillance (international) also tested positive.

After registering a spike for several days, fresh cases in Chennai fell to 34 and 14 more were discharged post treatment. As on date, 200 persons are under treatment here. While 7,51,465 persons have been infected so far, 7,42,197 have been discharged, according to the daily bulletin from the State Health Department. In Chengalpattu, five persons were discharged.

The State did not register any death. So far, 38,025 persons under treatment in hospitals died of the infection. Till date, 28,20,551 persons aged 13-60 and 1,28,590 children below 12 have tested positive. As many as 5,04,411 senior citizens have also been infected.

In the past several hours, 28 persons were discharged, pushing the tally of those who have recovered till date to 34,15,193.

Call for emphasis

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health has called for more emphasis and adherence to the five-fold strategy of trace-test-track-treat-vaccinate, besides adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The directorate has emphasised adherence to ICMR guidelines for testing and monitoring influenza-like infection and severe acute respiratory infection on a continuous basis.

They should be reported to integrated health information platform so that early warnings are not missed.

Persons coming from other States should be screened for symptoms at entry points in border districts and railway stations. If found symptomatic, they must be subjected to RT-PCR test.

The DPH has called for focus on aggressive and sustained genome sequencing and intensified surveillance, and to keep an overall vigil on the COVID-19 situation. It also called for sending adequate number of samples from vulnerable segments and groups as per the National Centre for Disease Control protocol.