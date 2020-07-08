52 new cases in Salem, 48 of these are indigenous

08 July 2020 08:38 IST

Tiruppur reports 17 cases, the Nilgiris five and Erode four

Salem district recorded 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 48 being indigenous cases. The other four had travel history to Tiruvallur, Madurai and Cuddalore. Namakkal had five new cases, including a person employed with the Home Guards. Two of the fresh cases had come from Maharashtra. A 65-year-old man from Shevvapet in Salem, who was in home quarantine after treatment at an isolation ward for COVID-19, was found dead in his house.

Police said the man had undergone treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, and had tried to escape from the ward in the middle of the treatment and was brought back.

He was discharged from the hospital on July 4 upon testing negative after treatment. He was, however, advised home quarantine. Officials said the man, who was addicted to alcohol, was found dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

Tiruppur district had 17 new cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s overall tally to 237. Health Department sources said 12 out of the 17 cases were from Tiruppur Corporation limits, from areas such as Velliyangadu, Kangeyam Road, Dharapuram Road, K. Chettipalayam, Rakkiyapalayam and Samundipuram. The rest of the cases were from Permanallur in Avinashi Block, Kunnathur in Uthukuli Block and Kundadam. Meanwhile, a COVID-19 patient from Tiruppur allegedly escaped from the ward at ESI Hospital on Tuesday evening and attempted to go back to his place. He was later traced and admitted back to the hospital. A total of 813 swab samples were lifted as part of contract tracing in the district on Tuesday.

Out of the 237 cases in Tiruppur district so far, 94 are active cases and 141 have recovered. Two patients from the district died of COVID-19, but the media bulletin issued by the State government did not declare the deaths as on Tuesday. Five persons tested positive in the Nilgiris on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the district so far to150. All the five latest cases were secondary contacts of an infected person who worked at a private company in Yellanalli.

Erode district saw four employees, including a couple, of the Head Post Office on Gandhiji Road tested positive on Tuesday. Officials said 212 persons were tested at the post office, which was closed on July 3 after an employee tested positive earlier. It would remain closed till July 16.