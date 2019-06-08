52 flying instructors graduate

A total of 52 officers graduated from the 146th Qualified Flying Instructors Course, conducted by the Flying Instructors’ School at Air Force Station, Tambaram, on Friday.

Forty-two officers of the Indian Air Force, two from the Indian Army, five from the Indian Navy, one from the Indian Coast Guard and two officers from the Myanmar Air Force were awarded the title ‘Qualified Flying Instructor’ on completion of the course. According to a press release, Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, was the chief guest at the valedictory function.

Invaluable role

The chief guest stressed the invaluable role played by the school in training Qualified Flying Instructors , who are instrumental in producing pilots.

The Qualified Flying Instructors have the responsibility of guiding newly-inducted trainee pilots.

He urged them to inculcate the highest standards of mental and physical discipline among trainees. The 25-week-long course comprised nine phases of flight training and over 190 hours of ground training.

Air Commodore M.S. Awana, Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Tambaram, and Group Captain A.N. Karulkar, Commanding Officer, were present at the function.