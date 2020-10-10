5,185 fresh infections take State’s tally to 6,46,128

5,357 persons discharged and 68 deaths recorded across Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 6,46,128 on Friday, with another 5,185 persons testing positive for the infection. As many as 5,357 persons were discharged and 68 deaths recorded.

Till date, 5,91,811 persons have been discharged after treatment and 10,120 have died. The number of active cases stood at 44,197, including 13,446 in Chennai and 4,746 in Coimbatore.

Of the 68 fatalities, 34 persons died in government hospitals and an equal number in private hospitals. A total of 22 of these persons died in Chennai, while Chengalpattu accounted for six deaths and Vellore five.

The deceased included a 34-year-old man from Chennai, who did not have any co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kancheepuram on October 4 with complaints of breathing difficulty for six days. He died on October 7 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In Chennai, 1,288 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking its tally to 1,79,424. The city’s neighbouring districts Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported 343 and 226 cases, respectively. Among other northern districts, Vellore recorded 141 cases (including eight imported cases) and Kancheepuram had 147 cases.

However, Tiruvannamalai witnessed a dip in fresh infections, at 93.

Coimbatore reported 397 new cases and Salem 295. A total of 240 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur, while Tiruppur and Erode recorded 159 and 137 cases respectively. Namakkal had 148 cases, including an imported one, and the Nilgiris reported 109 infections. As many as 23 districts had less than 100 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 97,087 — the highest single-day figure so far. Till date, 81,41,534 samples have been tested in the State.