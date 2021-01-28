512 fresh cases reported in State

CHENNAI

23 districts see fewer than 10 fresh cases each; active cases figure stands at 4,676

One district reported no new case of COVID-19, while 23 districts clocked fresh cases in single digits, even as 512 persons tested positive for the infection in the State on Wednesday. The fresh cases took Tamil Nadu’s tally to 8,36,315.

The new cases included five returnees — two from Delhi, two from Karnataka and one from Bihar.

In Chennai, 159 persons tested positive for the infection. There were 51 cases in Coimbatore, 28 in Chengalpattu, 26 in Tiruvallur, 23 in Tiruppur and 21 in Kancheepuram. While Perambalur did not report even a single case, Kallakurichi, Tirupathur and Virudhunagar had one case each.

As many as 564 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of persons discharged so far to 8,19,306.

The number of active cases stood at 4,676. Chennai accounted for the highest number of active cases at 1,603. Perambalur had the least number of active cases at one.

Eight more persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,333. Four persons died in Chennai, while two persons died in Erode. Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported one death each.

Five of the deceased were in their 50s. One of them did not have any co-morbidities.

A 52-year-old man from Chennai, who had been admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough and giddiness on January 19, died on January 27 due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

8,086 inoculated

A total of 56,098 samples were tested in 24 hours. A total of 1,58,08,217 samples have been tested in the State so far.

As many as 8,086 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of persons who have been inoculated with either of the two available vaccines thus far has increased to 82,039.

On the 12th day of the vaccination drive, Covishield was administered to 7,885 healthcare professionals/workers at 173 session sites across Tamil Nadu, while Covaxin was administered to 201 persons at six session sites, when compared to a capacity of 17,900.

A total of 80,138 persons have received Covishield and 1,901 have received Covaxin so far, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Puducherry tally

Puducherry recorded one more death due to COVID-19, even as it added 24 more infections, taking its case tally to 38,934.

A total of 528 people have died in Puducherry, followed by 64 in Karaikal, 45 in Yanam and nine in Mahe.