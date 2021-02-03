510 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in T.N.

No fresh case in Perambalur; 23 districts report fewer than 10 infections each

Tamil Nadu reported 510 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Tuesday. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 8,39,352, while the toll stood at 12,367.

There was no new case in Perambalur, while 23 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. There were 142 cases in Chennai, 54 in Coimbatore, 33 in Tiruvallur, 27 each in Chengalpattu and Erode and 24 in Tiruppur.

Chennai’s tally stood at 2,31,563, while Coimbatore accounted for a total of 54,500 cases and Chengalpattu 51,607.

As many as 521 persons were discharged following treatment. A total of 8,22,468 persons have been discharged in the State so far. Chennai, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga and Tenkasi reported one death each. All four deceased had co-morbidities. They included an 87-year-old man from Sivaganga who had diabetes and was admitted to the Government Corona Hospital, Chennai, on January 31. He died on the same day due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis and acute kidney injury.

The State accounts for a total of 4,517 active cases. As many as 51,644 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,61,23,270.

Lab removed

A private laboratory — Huma Specialists Hospital and Research Centre, Nandanam, Chennai — was temporarily removed from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s list of approved laboratories for COVID-19 RT-PCR testing, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

One more returnee from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19.

As many as 8,058 healthcare providers/workers were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the total figure to 1,20,467.

Covishield was administered to 7,951 persons, while Covaxin was administered to 107 persons on the 17th day of the vaccination drive in the State.