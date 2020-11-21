51 new cases reported in Vellore

Tally surges to 18,410 with 18 new cases in Tiruvannamalai district

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 18,979 with 51 new cases reported on Friday. While 18,371 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 284. The district's death toll is 324.

In Ranipet district, 19 persons tested positive taking the tally to 15,461.

In Tirupathur district, the tally stood at 7,129 with 21 new cases reported on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 18 new cases were reported on Friday, taking the tally to 18,410. Out of this, 17,948 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 191.