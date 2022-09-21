509 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

A 65-year-old man from Thiruvallur succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday following which the number of casualties rose to 38,041.

The senior citizen was admitted with acute kidney injury to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on September 12, with complaints of fever, breathlessness and chest pain. His samples returned positive for the infection on September 15. He also had hypertension and coronary artery disease. He died a week later on September 19, and the hospital recorded his death as having occurred due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis and COVID pneumonia.

Fresh infections crossed 500 on Wednesday with 509 new infections being identified. Currently 5,159 persons are under treatment, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till date, 35,78,317 persons in the State have contracted the infection.

All districts except Tirupattur and Tiruvarur recorded new cases in the past 24 hours. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram and Perambalur recorded one fresh infection each. In Chennai, another 108 persons tested positive while 102 were declared to have recovered and discharged.

As many as 419 more persons were declared to have recovered, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 35,35,117.