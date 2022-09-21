509 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 23:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 65-year-old man from Thiruvallur succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday following which the number of casualties rose to 38,041.

The senior citizen was admitted with acute kidney injury to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on September 12, with complaints of fever, breathlessness and chest pain. His samples returned positive for the infection on September 15. He also had hypertension and coronary artery disease. He died a week later on September 19, and the hospital recorded his death as having occurred due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis and COVID pneumonia.

Fresh infections crossed 500 on Wednesday with 509 new infections being identified. Currently 5,159 persons are under treatment, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Till date, 35,78,317 persons in the State have contracted the infection.

All districts except Tirupattur and Tiruvarur recorded new cases in the past 24 hours. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram and Perambalur recorded one fresh infection each. In Chennai, another 108 persons tested positive while 102 were declared to have recovered and discharged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 419 more persons were declared to have recovered, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 35,35,117.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
public health/community medicine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app