Coronavirus | 508 fresh cases, 6 deaths reported

A total of 523 persons recovered, pushing the tally to 8,21,430. There were 4,554 active cases.

Tamil Nadu reported 508 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total figure to 8,38,340. It also reported six deaths, taking the toll to 12,356.

Chennai reported 141 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore with 53. These were the only two districts with more than 50 cases. Thirteen other districts reported cases in double digits, while 21 districts reported cases in single digits. Tirupathur was the only district that did not report any fresh case, according to an official bulletin.

All the six persons who died had co-morbidities, the bulletin said. While four died at government hospitals, the others died at private hospitals.

Three of the deceased were octogenarians. The oldest was an 89-year-old man from Chennai, who had diabetes. He was admitted to a private hospital on January 19 after complaining of fever, cough and chest pain. He tested positive for COVID-19 on January 25 and died on Sunday morning.

The youngest was a 44-year-old woman from Chennai with diabetes and coronary artery disease. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 a day before. She died on Friday.

A total of 53,869 persons underwent the RT-PCR test in the past 24 hours of the reporting period, the bulletin said.